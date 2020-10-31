Black Friday air fryer deals make for the perfect time to change the way you cook. Now you don't have to choose between crispy, fried, delicious foods and healthy eating . You can have both with an air fryer ! Air fryers use a scant amount of oil to fry your favorite foods, so you can have the fried taste and texture without adding excess fat and calories. Highly heated air circulates around your food, sealing in moisture and giving your food a crispy, golden finish while the interior remains tender. You'll enjoy the rich flavor of deep-fried foods without the greasy mess.

There are always Black Fryer air fryer deals, so it's a great time to pick one up. There are air fryer bargains for everyone — you can choose from a variety of additional features. Here are some of our favorite air fryers, which are likely to see some incredible discounts this Black Friday .

Instant Pot brings us the Instant Vortex, which air fries, bakes, roasts, and more. There are a variety of models here, choose the feature set and size that best suits your needs.

Eight presets make it easy to cook your favorite foods quickly with a minimum of oil. The included basket divider lets you cook two different foods at once.

The Ninja Foodi does just about everything you'd want a countertop appliance to do: pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, and keep foods warm.

Personally, I cannot stand to deep fry foods the traditional way in my kitchen. The oil hangs in the air, saturates my hair, skin, and clothing. My stovetop and countertops end up slick and oily. It's just ... gross. Not to mention the extra fat and calories that frying foods in a pan of oil impart. But I do love fried foods — I mean, who doesn't? Air fryers are the perfect solution for getting the fried taste and texture without the oily mess and added fat. Imagine making french fries, donuts, fried chicken, or even kale chips if that's your thing. Without up to 95% less oil. That's the reason to get an air fryer for yourself or for a gift this year.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Black Friday air fryer deals, so make sure to stay tuned! And don't forget to check out all of the other super Black Friday deals happening too.