I've been obsessed with Nespresso since I treated myself to an Original Line machine about six months ago. I'm always looking for ways to save money on the pricey coffee pods. Lately, I've been on the hunt for a Vertuo line machine and found some amazing deals on Nespresso's website.

If you've been thinking about a Nespresso machine, there is no time like the present.

I love my Nespresso Essenza Mini machine for super fast and tasty espresso with a touch of a button. I have delighted many guests in my home while playing barista and placing a perfect little espresso in front of them. In fact, I love my Nespresso machine so much I decided it needed a sibling, the VertuoPlus, which makes espresso as well as larger cups coffee. There are a number of different machines, each with its pros and cons, but all of them are a major convenience, make delicious coffee beverages, and would make a fabulous gift.

I've been following the price on the VertuoPlus machine like a hawk, and today Nespresso has dropped the price from $201 to $99 (over 50% off!) and throwing in two sleeves of popular coffee capsules to boot: Intenso and Melozio. Each sleeve contains 10 capsules of coffee and normally costs $11. Each capsule makes a 7.77-ounce cup of coffee.

All of the other Vertuo machines and some of the Original machines are 35% off and come with a free classy Bonbonniere capsule dispenser. Many other accessories are 35% off as well.

If you've been wanting a milk frother, you can pick up a free Aeroccino4 milk frother with purchase of 22 Vertuo or 30 Original sleeves. Use promo code FRIDAY2019 for Vertuo or FRIDAY19 for Orginal.

Other great deals today include a free sleeve of Intenso with purchase of seven or more Vertuo sleeves with promo code GIFT2019 and a free sleeve of Ristretto with purchase of nine or more Original sleeves with code GIFT19.

