If you have always wanted a HomeKit security camera, but have always been put off by the premium prices, today is your lucky day. Black Friday is here, and with it comes some of the lowest prices ever for the smart home accessory category. Thanks to some fabulous Black Friday sales, you can grab a HomeKit Secure Video camera for as little as $40, or you can secure the outside of your home with a wireless camera system for less than $200. What are you waiting for? Check out these awesome Black Friday HomeKit security camera deals!
- : eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt
- : Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System
- : Eve Cam
- : eufy Security eufyCam 2C
- : ONVIS C3 Indoor Security Camera
- : Aqara Camera Hub G2H
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt
eufy's 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt works precisely as it sounds with slick motorized controls and stunning high definition video. This camera not only supports HomeKit, but it also supports the latest HomeKit Secure Video features like Face Recognition and Activity Zones, plus it uses your existing iCloud storage plan to store recorded video in the cloud securely. At just $40, this camera is an absolute steal, so buy one for yourself and a friend!
Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System
The Arlo Pro 3 offers wire-free convenience with excellent battery life and crisp, 2K visuals with HDR support. This Black Friday deal nets you two Arlo Pro 3 cameras and the all-important Arlo Base Station that enables excellent range without tying up your Wi-Fi for a whopping $200 off!
Eve Cam
The Eve Cam was designed with privacy, and HomeKit in-mind, as it does not require an account or registration to get it up and running. Simply scan the HomeKit pairing code on the camera, and you are ready to go with HomeKit Secure Video features and Home app viewing. Other highlights include 1080p high definition video resolution, two-way audio, and a magnetic base that offers flexible mounting options.
eufy Security eufyCam 2C
eufy's wireless outdoor camera system, the eufyCam 2C, covers all of the bases and then some with 1080p video, weather-resistance, two-way audio, and an integrated spotlight. The spotlight allows the camera to stream and record at night in color, and since it works with HomeKit, you can use it with other HomeKit accessories with automation.
ONVIS C3 Indoor Security Camera
The ONVIS C3 Indoor Security Camera may look a little dated, but it has all of the latest HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video features. This camera streams and records in 1080p high definition to either your iCloud storage plan or directly to a microSD card if you prefer to keep everything local without a subscription.
Aqara Camera Hub G2H
Aqara's Camera Hub G2H is more than just your average HomeKit camera, thanks to an integrated Zigbee radio. Zigbee allows the camera to act as a hub for other Aqara accessories, like water leak sensors and smart plugs, each of which sport some of the lowest prices around for the respective categories. Of course, this camera also works with HomeKit Secure Video, so it keeps everything familiar.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.