Lacosteinside Starter Component Starter DesktopSource: Lacoste

The French clothier Lacoste has been offering high-quality clothing for nearly 90 years. Amazon is a terrific place to find "the Crocodile," often on sale. Whether you're looking for clothing, footwear, perfume, or more, check out these Black Friday Lacoste deals.

Black Friday Lacoste deals

Deals on Lacoste clothing come in various forms on Black Friday and tend to change often. Look often for Lacoste deals for men, women, and kids.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Iconic polos: Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

New to Lacoste? A great starting point is to purchase a few of the company's iconic polo shirts. Find the ones that match your style.

from $49 at Amazon

Iconic polo part two: Lacoste Women's Classic Fit Short Sleeve Petit Piqué Polo

Like the men's, the woman's Lacoste polo is available in various styles and colors that change with the seasons. These are well made and should give you years of comfort and enjoyment.

from $39 at Amazon

Sneaker king or queen: Lacoste Men's Lerond Bl 1 Fashion Sneaker

The Black Friday Lacoste apparel deals at Amazon often involve sneakers. Typical available in solid colors only like white and black, these leather shoes come with the signature Lacoste green embroidered crocodile logo at side.

from $51 at Amazon

Carry that style: Lacoste Contrast Anna Vertical Shopping Tote Bag

Lacoste isn't typically known for its leather bags, and yet we've included one here. The Anna Vertical Shopping Tote Bag is offered in various colors, with many on sale.

from $82 at Amazon

Money grab: Lacoste Men's Fg Large Billfold & Coin

The company offers a nice lineup of billfold and coin wallets. These are available in different colors and styles to suit your tastes.

from $62 at Amazon

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

As we get closer and closer to Black Friday, we're bound to see more deals on a wide range of products, from electronics to kitchen appliances. We'll be on the lookout for the best deals around, so be sure to check back to find the best Black Friday deals for you.

More Black Friday deals:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.