These fresh Black Friday MacBook deals might be painful viewing if you bought one a few weeks ago

Waiting for the Black Friday MacBook deals to drop was a smart move as we're finally seeing some decent price drops. Really big ones it turns out, especially on the M1 Pros models. sure there will be M2 refreshes next year, but you can literally save hundreds of dollars and still get one of the most impressive laptops ever made. time to strike!

This year has seen significant updates to the MacBook line with the new M2 chip. We've seen the new M2 MacBook Air with its refreshed design and the new M2 MacBook Pro with its decidedly not refreshed design. The M1 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros remain, along with last year's MacBook Air M1, and we've seen some substantial savings on them throughout the year but some even better deals today.

So if you're looking for the best Black Friday MacBook deals, you've come to the right place. We track the prices of Apple's laptop line throughout the year, so we know all the best prices and where to find them. We've gathered up all the best deals on MacBooks Pro ready for Black Friday and put them below to save you the time and effort we know finding them takes.

Today's best Black Friday MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 | $1199 $1049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M2 and its silky aluminum frame have seen some great discounts since its release, and we reckon those discounts could get a little deeper over Black Friday itself. But do you want to risk it?

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $1198 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is still a terrific laptop with a very pretty price tag. This discount could get even better over Black Friday if stock levels last that long. some of us here at iMore actually prefer the build-style of this model over the latest one too. Sooooo, sleek.

(opens in new tab) 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 | $1299 $1149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It should be noted that the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is identical to the latest model except for its chip. Instead of finding the Apple M2, it includes an Apple M1.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 | $1299 $1149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It looks a little old, but there's nothing old about what's inside. The price has a habit of fluctuating as well, so we'll let you know if there's a solid reduction.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 512GB SSD| $1499 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This MacBook Pro M2 deal will net you more storage space in your MacBook Pro M2, letting you store more files. B&H Photo has more customization options than other retailers, so you can get the exact MacBook Pro you're looking for.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch | $1999 $1599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Wow, that's more like it! This is about $390 cheaper than the modest deal running a few days ago - a proper Black Friday MacBook deal if ever there was one! We expect this to go fast. This version packs 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch 1TB SSD | $2199 $1999 At B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The 1TB option here is massive, storing many apps and files. Over at B&H Photo, you can save $200 off this configuration, making it at least a little more affordable.

Black Friday MacBook Air M2 Deals

The MacBook Air M2 is the latest to join the MacBook range, bringing some great specs to the family. The new design is slim and slick, the bigger screen sumptuous and colorful, and the M2 chip is earth-shatteringly suitable for such a portable machine. It's available in some cool new colors, and the keyboard and battery life have been improved too. It may not be the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or Max, but it's a little powerhouse that will do great for almost anyone.

It has seen a few discounts since its release, and Black Friday might bring some of the lowest prices.

Black Friday MacBook Air M1 Deals

The previous generation of MacBook Air with M1 is still no slouch, packing some beefy specs to go with its slim frame. The M1 chip is a great option even after the release of the M2, and the 13.3-inch display is still bright and beautiful. Of course, you won't get the most up-to-date machine, but you could save a lot of money.

Black Friday MacBook Pro M2 Deals

The MacBook Pro M2 is the newest MacBook Pro, although the only thing that's changed is the new M2 chip. It's the only way to get the touch bar if that's important to you, although you'll get essentially the same machine as the 2020 model in all other aspects. The chassis is the same, the screen is unchanged, and the keyboard is slightly shallow. That M2 chip is still a sight to behold, but if you want the M2 with a little more cooling, it could be the one for you.

Black Friday MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch Deals

The 14 and 16-inch MacBooks Pro are still the most powerful MacBooks in the lineup, offering professional specs for the most power-hungry power users. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are potent, and both machines have more RAM than you can shake a stick at. The new screens with a notch are big and beautiful, and the revised design looks excellent. They aren't cheap, but there have been great deals since release, so there could be some over Black Friday.