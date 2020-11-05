It's getting close to the end of the year, and you know what that means — the holidays are encroaching upon us once again. You may need a new mattress to help you get through the stress of daily life (2020 has been one heck of a year) and finally get a good night's sleep. With Black Friday fast approaching, it's a great time to pick up a new mattress so you can get that shut eye that you so rightfully deserve. Here are the best Black Friday mattress deals we've found so far.
Best Black Friday mattress deals for 2020
Having a good mattress is always something that you should invest in. Not only will you be sleeping on this for years to come, but it also affects your overall health and well-being, as well as comfort when you sleep every night to refuel. Here are some great Black Friday mattress deals.
Ashley Chime 12-inch Plush Hybrid Mattress Full Size | From $190
This full-size mattress is perfect for a guest bedroom, or if you just live by yourself. It has comfortable layers with memory foam, and you get maximum lumbar support with the coils.
AmazonBasics 6-inch Memory Foam Mattress Twin Size | From $89
This twin size memory foam mattress is perfect for kids bedrooms or guest rooms. It's made with memory foam for comfort, softness, and support. The price is right too!
Classic Brands Cool Gel and Ventilated Memory Foam 12-inch Mattress Queen Size | From $280
This mattress uses a cool gel memory foam layer for breathability, and the high density foam layers give maximum comfort and support. It contours to your body and regulates temperature, so you stay nice and comfortable. This is great for master bedrooms with the Queen size.
LUCID 14-inch Memory Foam Gel Infusion Bamboo Charcoal Mattress King Size | From $480
Looking for the biggest and most comfortable luxurious mattress? Then this one from LUCID fits the bill. It uses multiple layers of memory foam infused with bamboo and charcoal to give you the softest and most plush feel, while providing full-body support and being comfortable.
Olee Sleep 13-inch Galaxy Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress King Size | From $358
If you need a comfortable King size mattress, but the LUCID is still a little too much, then Olee Sleep is a good one to consider. You get soft memory foam that adapts to your body shape and temperature, giving you a comfortable and restful night of sleep.
Black Friday mattress deals and more
Black Friday is a great time to get the things you need with steep discounts. Having a good mattress is important for everyone, because we all need a good amount of sleep to function well on a day-to-day basis. It also improves our overall health and well-being, and who doesn't like sleep? If you're also having trouble sleeping with a good mattress, try a sleeping mask, white noise, and other sleeping accessories.
