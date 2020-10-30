The Black Friday Nespresso deals are coming. Raise your hand if you cannot start your day without a cup of coffee to rev your engine. That's me. I can't fathom driving to my nearest drive-through Starbucks like so many of my neighbors do. Not only is it expensive, but it's also just too long to wait to get my caffeine fix! I need my java quicker than that. Nespresso offers tasty espresso and coffee at home with the touch of a button.

On Mother's Day last year, I treated myself to a Nespresso machine. I got the Essenza Mini , which I love for its tiny footprint and fast, delicious espresso drinks. But, while I did live in Italy for several years, I'm an American through and through. I usually prefer a big mug full of coffee over a little espresso, so I decided to start looking into Nespresso's Vertuo line. Last Black Friday, I pulled the trigger, and I've been happily sipping my daily coffee ever since. In fact, my Nespresso coffee bar is more important than any of my office tech for working from home ! Typically, we see some amazing Black Friday bundle deals on Nespresso machines.

Make delicious espresso drinks with the touch of a button. The Aeroccino milk frother in this bundle makes it perfect for fans of lattes, cappuccinos, and more.

Make five sizes of coffee drinks with a Vertuo machine. Bundle the Aeroccino for frothed milk. Plus, you get 30 capsules of Nespresso's best-selling coffees.

Nespresso's Original Line machines make wonderful little coffees in three sizes: the tiny Ristretto (.85 ounces), Espresso (1.35 ounces) and the Lungo (3.7 ounces). But if you want the option to pull a full-sized coffee that fills a mug, you'll want a Vertuo Line machine. Any model Vertuo Line coffee maker makes an Espresso (1.35 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Coffee (7.77 ounces), and Alto XL (14 ounces). The Vertuo Next takes Vertuo to the next level: a full 18-ounce carafe option. Choosing which Nespresso machine within each line is only a matter of which specific features you want. They will all make coffee the same way within each line.

Of course, using a capsule-only machine like Nespresso is going to be more expensive than brewing your own beans. But it's certainly cheaper than going out for coffee, and these days I don't go out much anyway. To me, it's a tasty step up from a Keurig machine. Plus, I like the fact that you can send your used capsules back to Nespresso for free to be recycled.

The coffees included in the Vertuo bundles are some of Nespresso's most popular: Stormio, Odacio, and Melozio. All three coffee capsules brew a full-sized 7.77-ounce coffee. Stormio is described as rich and strong, Odiacio is bold and lively, while Melozio (my go-to) is smooth and balanced. The 30 capsules alone cost $1.10 apiece, so $33 worth of coffee is included in each bundle.

The Aeroccino 3 milk frother retails for $99 alone, so you're getting an amazing deal when it's included in a bundle, which you'll likely see with Black Friday Nespresso deals. If you like milk in your coffee (or coffee in your milk,) you'll love the Aeroccino. This frother makes hot milk, hot milk foam, or cold froth. So whether you're drinking hot coffee or iced coffee, the Aeroccino will make your café-style beverage of choice the way you like it.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Black Friday Nespresso deals, so make sure to stay tuned! And don't forget to check out all of the other amazing Black Friday deals happening too.