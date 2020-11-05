Introduced a few years ago, the Nespresso Vertuo lineup of single-use coffee makers offers bigger coffee cups than its original lineup. That lineup now offers Next pods, which let you brew entire pots of coffee using Next-labeled machines. These Black Friday Nespresso Vertuo deals are available for a limited time.
De'Longhi and Breville offer various Nespresso-branded coffee machines. These are two of the newest ones on the market.
Taste it: De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Use this beautiful machine to brew coffee in six sizes: coffee (5 oz, 8 oz, and 14oz), espresso (single and double), and new pour-over style carafe (18 oz) coffee exclusively for Vertuo Next. The bundle includes 30 capsules: 10 Stormio, 10 Odacio, and 10 Melozio.
Another option: Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Like the De'Longhi machine, this one brews coffee in six sizes. It also includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso capsules.
