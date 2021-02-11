The original
You're going to love the Blue Yeti, especially if you're new to podcasting. It's simple to use, and it's basically plug-and-play right out of the box. Plus, it's less expensive than the Pro model.
Pros
- Easy setup
- Available in multiple colors
- Excellent sound quality
Cons
- Flimsy controls
- Mounting is not easy
The Blue Yeti Pro is a terrific microphone for amateurs and professionals alike. However, it's best considered a splurge for most and only for those looking to take their recording to the next level.
Pros
- Works great in an analog and digital mode
- Higher-quality construction
- Digital controls
Cons
- Setup is not as easy
- It's huge
- Obviously, a higher price
As the name suggests, the Blue Yeti Pro offers a better experience than the Blue Yeti. And yet, for anyone new to podcasting or recording, the latter is the better choice. This model is the less costly one.
Blue Yeti vs. Blue Yeti Pro
The most significant differences between both Yeti models are when it comes to design and recording resolution. The Yeti Pro is made of higher-quality parts and offers vastly superior sound with sample rates of 24-bit and 192kHz vs.16-bit/48kHz.
|Yeti
|Yeti Pro
|Sample Rate
|48 kHz
|192 kHz
|Bit Rate
|16-bit
|24-bit
|No. of Polar Patterns
|4
|4
|Frequency Response
|20Hz - 20kHz
|20Hz - 20kHz
|Max SPL
|120dB
|120dB
Despite the higher sample and bit rates on the Blue Yeti Pro, the Blue Yeti is still the best choice for most users. Depending on your situation, it will work just fine for podcasts, live recordings, and recording instruments. It's also the one with a far easier setup since it doesn't require a driver installed. The Blue Yeti is also noted for having more color choices. There are at least six standard colors available, with special editions popping up often.
Not everything about the regular Yeti is positive, however. Its knobs and buttons don't feel as solid as the ones on the Blue Yeti Pro. The digital volume controls on the Pro model are also superior. Beyond this, both Yeti models look and work similarly.
When it comes to performance, both microphones score well. The Pro model, because it can record in both digital and analog formats, offers further flexibility. Plus, the recorded sounds are ever-so-slightly better on the Pro version.
Are you looking for a new pair of headphones? Check at the best noise-canceling headphones of the year.
Who should buy which Blue Yeti?
Basically, the Blue Yeti vs. Blue Yeti Pro choice comes down to where you are in your podcasting or recording career. If you're starting and want a good, decently-priced microphone to test the waters, the Blue Yeti will do just fine. However, if you already have a normal Blue Yeti and want to take everything to the next level, are an audiophile that wants more flexibility in what and how you can record, or you happen to have more money to spend, you can't go wrong with the Blue Yeti Pro.
An appropriate choice for most
Blue Yeti
The proper, colorful choice
Buy the Blue Yeti if you're new to recording. Once you cultivate an audience, reward yourself by purchasing a Blue Yeti Pro down the road.
A step up
Blue Yeti Pro
For amateurs and professionals
If money isn't a factor, you should select the Blue Yeti Pro. Otherwise, stick with the original and save some cash.
