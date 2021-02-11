The original Blue Yeti Get the extras Blue Yeti Pro You're going to love the Blue Yeti, especially if you're new to podcasting. It's simple to use, and it's basically plug-and-play right out of the box. Plus, it's less expensive than the Pro model. $130 at Amazon Pros Easy setup

As the name suggests, the Blue Yeti Pro offers a better experience than the Blue Yeti. And yet, for anyone new to podcasting or recording, the latter is the better choice. This model is the less costly one.

The most significant differences between both Yeti models are when it comes to design and recording resolution. The Yeti Pro is made of higher-quality parts and offers vastly superior sound with sample rates of 24-bit and 192kHz vs.16-bit/48kHz.

Yeti Yeti Pro Sample Rate 48 kHz 192 kHz Bit Rate 16-bit 24-bit No. of Polar Patterns 4 4 Frequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz 20Hz - 20kHz Max SPL 120dB 120dB

Despite the higher sample and bit rates on the Blue Yeti Pro, the Blue Yeti is still the best choice for most users. Depending on your situation, it will work just fine for podcasts, live recordings, and recording instruments. It's also the one with a far easier setup since it doesn't require a driver installed. The Blue Yeti is also noted for having more color choices. There are at least six standard colors available, with special editions popping up often.

Not everything about the regular Yeti is positive, however. Its knobs and buttons don't feel as solid as the ones on the Blue Yeti Pro. The digital volume controls on the Pro model are also superior. Beyond this, both Yeti models look and work similarly.

When it comes to performance, both microphones score well. The Pro model, because it can record in both digital and analog formats, offers further flexibility. Plus, the recorded sounds are ever-so-slightly better on the Pro version.

Who should buy which Blue Yeti?

Basically, the Blue Yeti vs. Blue Yeti Pro choice comes down to where you are in your podcasting or recording career. If you're starting and want a good, decently-priced microphone to test the waters, the Blue Yeti will do just fine. However, if you already have a normal Blue Yeti and want to take everything to the next level, are an audiophile that wants more flexibility in what and how you can record, or you happen to have more money to spend, you can't go wrong with the Blue Yeti Pro.

