Since I bought an Apple AirTag for my keys, I haven't had the best experience with keyring AirTag cases. Some of them are ridiculously difficult to install and remove, while one even allowed my AirTag to fall out! Thankfully, I haven't run into any of these problems with the Bluebonnet AirTag Case, and I think I've finally found a permanent home for my AirTag, at least the one that lives on my keys. Bluebonnet is generally known for quality leather goods, but its AirTag case is made from flexible silicone, which makes installation a lot easier. It is only available in one beautiful shade of blue — the color that lends Bluebonnet its flower-inspired name. I think an AirTag case that's this useful and well-made should come in every color, but we'll go into that later. First, the pros and cons:

Bluebonnet Apple AirTag Case Bottom line: This no-nonsense silicone AirTag case from Bluebonnet does exactly what it's supposed to do, holding and protecting your Apple AirTag on a handy keyring. The Good Silicone material is both flexible and tough

Simple, efficient design

Displays both sides of the AirTag

Bright, fun blue color The Bad There's only one color choice $10 at Bluebonnet

Bluebonnet Apple AirTag Case: Price and availability Bluebonnet is a relatively new brand and its products remain pretty exclusive. At the moment, the Bluebonnet AirTag Case is only available on the official Bluebonnet website. It's currently going for an attractive price of $10, which is a lot more affordable than similar keyring AirTag holders on the Apple website. Bluebonnet Apple AirTag Case: Simple, good design

Since I recently had to actually break an AirTag case to get my AirTag out of it, I was delighted at the soft silicone material of the Bluebonnet case. The flexible material allows you to place the AirTag inside and take it back out in seconds. There's no need to screw it open or close it; this is just simple, good design. The keyring itself is thick and well-made, with a clasp feature that makes it easy to snap the ring onto any keychain or loop. Even though the silicone is very soft, it grips the AirTag tightly. After weeks of using this keyring on my car keys and letting it slide around inside my purse, I find that this is a very secure case. I have no fear that the AirTag could fall out, which is what happened with another AirTag holder I tried. Despite its soft flexibility, it grips the AirTag securely in place.

Despite its soft flexibility, the Bluebonnet case grips the AirTag securely in place.

This AirTag case is well-designed all-around. The look is streamlined, and I like that you can see both sides of the AirTag. So many of these cases only show the Apple side of the AirTag, but I like to display the funny little emoji that I had printed on the other side as well. The BlueBonnet AirTag has a circular window on both sides to let your personalized AirTag shine through. I love the bright blue color as well, although this might not be everyone's cup of tea. That brings me to the next section. Bluebonnet Apple AirTag Case: Give me a rainbow

I am well-aware that the Bluebonnet brand takes pride in its namesake Texas flower. All of Bluebonnet's products have a touch of beautiful cerulean blue, and this AirTag case is all blue to represent the brand, too. I personally love the color blue, so this is not a problem for me, but I know a lot of people that wouldn't carry such a brightly-hued keyring. Some people just love blacks and grays. In my opinion, a product this well-designed and well-made should be available in a wide variety of colors to suit different tastes. Bluebonnet Apple AirTag Case: Competition

Although I've seen a few AirTag cases that look similar on Amazon, none of them seem to have the same quality of design and materials as the Bluebonnet. The most similar product I've seen quality-wise is the AirTag Loop from Apple. Although this one is made from polyurethane instead of silicone, it is also flexible and resilient. I like that the Apple AirTag Loop is available in several fun colorways, although it is a lot more expensive than the Bluebonnet AirTag Case, priced at a good $29. It's also a loop instead of a keyring, but I'm not sure that justifies the high price tag. The Bluebonnet AirTag Case may only come in one color, but it's very affordable for such a quality product. Bluebonnet Apple AirTag Case: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You need a reliable, easy-to-install AirTag case.

You appreciate simple, well-made products.

You want to show off both sides of your AirTag.

You like the color blue. You shouldn't buy this if... You don't like the color blue. 4.5 out of 5 If you're looking for a straightforward keyring case for your AirTag that's easy to install and remove, this is it. No frills, no complicated clasps, or lost AirTags. Just slip the Bluebonnet case on or off your AirTag, attach it where you like, and rest assured that your AirTag isn't going to fall out. The bright blue color won't be easily overlooked, and as long as you like the color blue, you won't find a single thing to complain about when you choose the Bluebonnet as your AirTag holder of choice. It's easy, simple, and well-made for years of practical use.