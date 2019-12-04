BMW has reversed its decision to charge customers an annual fee to access Apple CarPlay. At least, it has in the UK according to an AutoCar (via Cult of Mac) report.

While Apple says that it doesn't charge car manufacturers a fee to put CarPlay into their vehicles, BMW chose to charge UK car owners £85 per year to use CarPlay once their initial 12-month ownership period was up. That caused quite the outrage online, and now the UK arm of BMW is killing the fee off for cars that have the latest BMW infotainment system. Those with older cars will be able to get a discount on a lifetime subscription, according to the report.