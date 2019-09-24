Bob Iger, Walt Disney's CEO, left Apple's board of directors on September 10th, the day that Tim Cook and team revealed the release date, price, and details of the companies new streaming service, Apple TV+. Today, Iger sat down with Jim Cramer on Mad Money to discuss his career, his new book, and talk about why he decided to resign.

As almost anyone suspected, Apple TV+ was the reason for the Disney CEO's departure: