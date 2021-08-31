Bose has today announced its new QC45 headphones, replacing the QC35 II model with noise cancellation, 24-hour battery life, and more, challenging Apple's AirPods Max as some of the best noise-canceling headphones available.

The company said in a press release today:

Today, Bose introduces the new QuietComfort® 45 headphones, replacing the legendary QuietComfort 35 II with improved noise cancellation for instant quiet anywhere, new AWARE Mode to let the world back in, better voice isolation for easier conversations, and 24 hour battery life on a single charge. The QuietComfort 45 maintain the hallmarks of their predecessor with amazing audio performance, all-day comfort and stability, super- simple controls, rock-solid connectivity, and an update to the iconic design that made QCs one of the most recognizable wearables ever. The QuietComfort 45 headphones will be available starting September 23rd for $329.95, and pre-orders start today at Bose.com and select resellers.

The new QC45 headphones come with two noise cancellation settings, including a transparency mode called AWARE mode that lets you hear everything going on outside. They also have voice isolation, 24-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. You can get a full charge in just two hours and three hours of playback in 15 minutes.

Bose's Mehul Trivedi said "QuietComfort headphones are legendary for a reason. What started as a product for traveling became a product that makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world. Our customers have told us for years that it's the balance of benefits that make a QuietComfort so different and indispensable. They've always been a great example of excelling where it matters most. And the QC45s are no different."