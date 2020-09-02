Bose has taken the wraps off a new home theater soundbar, with the Soundbar 300 now available for pre-order for $399.95. Importantly, it also supports Apple's AirPlay 2 for easier streaming of music from Apple's devices.

While AirPlay 2 support is nice, it's far from Bose's big selling point here. Games and movies are top of the list although bose reckons music will sound great, too.