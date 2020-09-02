What you need to know
- Bose has announced the Soundbar 300 home theater soundbar.
- The Soundbar 300 supports AirPlay 2 for easy audio streaming.
- It even looks good. For a soundbar.
Bose has taken the wraps off a new home theater soundbar, with the Soundbar 300 now available for pre-order for $399.95. Importantly, it also supports Apple's AirPlay 2 for easier streaming of music from Apple's devices.
While AirPlay 2 support is nice, it's far from Bose's big selling point here. Games and movies are top of the list although bose reckons music will sound great, too.
The new Bose Smart Soundbar 300 delivers spacious sound, clear dialogue, and rich bass for your movies, music, and games. The acoustic architecture is specially designed to keep this new soundbar sleek and elegant. With built-in voice assistants and exclusive Bose Voice4Video™ technology, what typically takes several steps can now be done with one simple voice command. It's fast, simple, and easy enough for everyone to enjoy.
There are plenty of other options if AirPlay 2 isn't your thing, including good old-fashioned Bluetooth. You know, if you hate yourself.
When it comes to what you want to hear, you have so many options. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect compatibility, you can wirelessly stream whatever you want, however you want. Browse your favorite music services or play anything from your phone or tablet. If you can get it on your device, you can hear it through the Bose Smart Soundbar 300.
You can pre-order now, but you shouldn't have to wait long for your new soundbar to arrive – Bose says it expects to begin shipping these things on September 15.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Leaker says there won't be an Apple Watch Series 6 announcement this month
If you've been holding out for Apple Watch Series 6, you might be waiting a little bit longer.
TikTok deal runs into fresh roadblock over algorithms
The TikTok acquisition is again facing obstacles, this time over its algorithm. It comes after changes to Chinese government rules over the export of technology and its sale to foreign buyers.
10-core 2020 5K iMac is not $400 better than 8-core, might even be worse
New tests from Max Tech suggest that Apple's 10-core 2020 5K iMac may not be worth the $400 extra over the 8-core processor.
Out for a run? Check out these headphones
In the market for a new pair of headphones that can accompany you on all of your runs? These are our top picks.