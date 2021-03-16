What you need to know
- Brand loyalty for Apple has hit an all-time high of 92%.
- Other companies like Samsung have experienced a huge drop.
The iPhone 12 lineup has boosted loyalty for Apple to an all-time high, while other brands like Samsung are experiencing a drop in the loyalty of their customers.
According to a new report from SellCell, brand loyalty for Apple has hit an all-time high of 92%. The company previously had enjoyed the loyalty of 90.5% of customers in 2019, which was still an industry high.
The survey was conducted and was specifically looking for the following feedback:
- Brand loyalty of five major smartphone brands,
- Preferred brand of choice for switchers,
- Factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching,
- Most popular and least popular flagship smartphones.
According to the report, other brands like Samsung have experienced a drop in brand loyalty from 85.7% in 2019 to 74% in 2021. This makes Apple users 18% more loyal to the brand than its biggest Android competitor. Almost half of the respondents have also said that Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is currently the best offering from a phone brand.
Here are all the highlights from the report:
- Survey reveals the brand loyalty for Apple is at an all-time high of nearly 92% (up from 90.5% in 2019)
- Meanwhile, Samsung loyalty has dropped 11.7% from 85.7% in 2019 to 74% in 2021
- Apple users are nearly 18% more loyal to their brand than Samsung users
- 26% of Samsung users will jump ship to another brand next time they upgrade
- Of the Samsung defectors, a majority (53%) will switch to an iPhone the next time they upgrade, with most (31.5%) indicating privacy concerns as the main reason for the switch
- At over 25%, value for money also seems to be a significant rationale for switching away from Samsung
- Much like Samsung, brand loyalty among Google Pixel users has dropped 18.8% from 84% in 2019 to 65.2% in 2021
- Motorola and LG users are the most disloyal bunch, with circa 71% and 62.6%, respectively, of existing users stating that they will be looking to move when they upgrade
- 46.6% of respondents think the new iPhone 12 range is the best range vs. 30.4% who think the S21 range is their favorite
If you are wondering what iPhone all of these customers are raving out, check out our list of the Best iPhone in 2021.
These stats are not necessarily surprising. Apple's iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, were a major hit for the company with their new design and upgraded features. This, paired with the company's latest enhancements to the Mac family with the M1 processor and new iPad Air, seem to be satisfying the needs of most of their customers.
