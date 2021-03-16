The iPhone 12 lineup has boosted loyalty for Apple to an all-time high, while other brands like Samsung are experiencing a drop in the loyalty of their customers.

According to a new report from SellCell, brand loyalty for Apple has hit an all-time high of 92%. The company previously had enjoyed the loyalty of 90.5% of customers in 2019, which was still an industry high.

The survey was conducted and was specifically looking for the following feedback:

Brand loyalty of five major smartphone brands,

Preferred brand of choice for switchers,

Factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching,

Most popular and least popular flagship smartphones.

According to the report, other brands like Samsung have experienced a drop in brand loyalty from 85.7% in 2019 to 74% in 2021. This makes Apple users 18% more loyal to the brand than its biggest Android competitor. Almost half of the respondents have also said that Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is currently the best offering from a phone brand.