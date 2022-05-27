Brawlhalla, the hugely popular free platform fighting game for iPhone and iPad, has a big new update that includes a collab with Capcom — adding some of Street Fighter's best characters to the game.

The crossover is actually the second between Capcom and Ubisoft, with this one bringing M. Bison, Luke, Sakura, Ken, and Dhalsim to a game that already included Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma. Dubbed Epic Crossovers, the new skins are joined by a new map, new voiceovers, and more. The new skins are based on existing characters in-game — Ubisoft explains:

In Brawlhalla, M. Bison, Luke, Sakura, Ken, and Dhalsim mirror the abilities of Thor, Cross, Lin Fei, Petra, and Rayman, respectively, and will stay in Mallhalla after the event ends

That's right, Rayman and Dhalsim will forever be linked in your head from now on! The characters do get new, custom lock-in animations and dedicated Roster spots, too.