Treblab Hd77 HeroSource: Jaclyn Kilani / iMore

If you've been spending more time outside this year, you might want to add to the experience by bringing some high quality music playing technology outdoors with you. The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker is an excellent option that's always available for a reasonable price but is deeply discounted now as part of Prime Day.

The speaker provides 25W of HD sound that you can hear from any angle. It's also equipped with dual subwoofers to belt our plenty of bass. When the speaker is playing at medium volume the battery, should last about 20 hours, meaning you can enjoy music throughout an overnight camping trip without worrying about charging.

Play outside

Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker

Sounds like a great deal

This premium speaker has a 20-hour battery so you can leave the charger at home and just enjoy having a soundtrack for your hiking or camping trip.

Considering how good this deal is, you might want to consider picking up two speakers and taking advantage of the device's pairing capabilities, which can provide a true surround sound experience. You'll still be able to hear the speaker from about 40 feet away outside, which can be useful if you're looking to find your campsite after a trip to the bathroom. LED lights can even provide a bit of illumination.

The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker comes with a handstrap and carabiner so it can easily hang from your backpack while you contrroll it with any iOS, Android, or Windows device. The speakers are shockproof and water resistant so you don't need to worry about them getting a little wet in case of rain. Treblab also includes a one-year warranty in case anything does go wrong.

