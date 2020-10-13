If you've been spending more time outside this year, you might want to add to the experience by bringing some high quality music playing technology outdoors with you. The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker is an excellent option that's always available for a reasonable price but is deeply discounted now as part of Prime Day.

The speaker provides 25W of HD sound that you can hear from any angle. It's also equipped with dual subwoofers to belt our plenty of bass. When the speaker is playing at medium volume the battery, should last about 20 hours, meaning you can enjoy music throughout an overnight camping trip without worrying about charging.