What you need to know
- There's a new series on Apple TV+.
- Eight episodes of Trying are now available.
- It's a comedy about a British couple trying to have a baby.
A brand new series has today arrived on Apple TV+, and all eight episodes of Trying are now available to watch.
Apple announced Trying back in January, from that press release:
All-new heartfelt, hilarious British comedy to debut in its entirety exclusively on Apple TV+
Apple today announced that "Trying," its first original series from the UK to debut on Apple TV+, will premiere Friday, May 1 around the world.
All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it's the one thing they just can't have. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, "Trying" is a new comedy series about growing up, settling down, and finding someone to love. BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton also stars. The series, featuring eight half-hour episodes, hails from BBC Studios and is written by Andy Wolton.
The story follows couple Nikki and Jason who can't seem to have a baby, so instead turn to adoption. The trailer description gives more detail:
All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it's the one thing they just can't have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can't start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they're ready to be parents?
The show features Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and has been created for Apple TV+ in partnership with BBC Studios. All eight episodes are now available.
'Trying' now available!
Apple TV+
There are eight episodes of a brand new show ready for you on Apple TV+!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
