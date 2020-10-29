What you need to know
- Brydge has launched its holiday sale.
- The sale offers savings of up to $70 off its products.
- Items in the sale include keyboards, docks, and hubs.
Brydge, the company behind a number of popular keyboards for the iPad lineup and other Mac accessories, has launched an early holiday sale on a ton of its products. Customers can save as much as $70 off one of the iPad keyboards and enjoy other savings on their MacBook docks and hubs as well.
The Brydge iPad keyboards are a popular alternative to Apple's own iPad keyboard lineup, offering an almost MacBook-like experience for the iPad. The keyboards can even sport up to three months of battery life and support firmware updates through an app.
You can check out the full list of what is on sale below:
iPad
- Brydge 7.9: $89.99 ($10 off)
- For iPad mini (4th & 5th Gen)
- Brydge 9.7: $59.99 ($40 off)
- For iPad (5th Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2 & iPad
- Brydge 9.7: $59.99 ($40 off)
- For iPad 6th Gen
- Brydge 10.2: $99.99 ($30 off)
- For iPad (8th & 7th Gen)
- Brydge 10.5 SII: $59.99 ($70 off)
- For iPad Air (3rd Gen)
- Brydge 10.5: $59.99 ($70 off)
- For iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- Brydge 11.0 Pro: $129.99 ($30 off)
- For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018) and iPad Air 4
- Brydge 12.9 Pro: $129.99 ($40 off)
- For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018)
- Brydge 11 Pro+: $159.99 ($40 off)
- For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018) and iPad Air 4
- Brydge 12.9 Pro+: $179.99 ($50 off)
- For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018)
Vertical docks
- 13-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off)
- For 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
- 15-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off)
- For 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Multiport desktop hubs
- Stone Pro: $199.99 ($50 off)
- For all Thunderbolt™ 3 devices
You can check out and purchase any of the items on sale now directly through Brydge.
