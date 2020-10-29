Brydge, the company behind a number of popular keyboards for the iPad lineup and other Mac accessories, has launched an early holiday sale on a ton of its products. Customers can save as much as $70 off one of the iPad keyboards and enjoy other savings on their MacBook docks and hubs as well.

The Brydge iPad keyboards are a popular alternative to Apple's own iPad keyboard lineup, offering an almost MacBook-like experience for the iPad. The keyboards can even sport up to three months of battery life and support firmware updates through an app.

You can check out the full list of what is on sale below:

iPad

Brydge 7.9: $89.99 ($10 off) For iPad mini (4th & 5th Gen)

Brydge 9.7: $59.99 ($40 off) For iPad (5th Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2 & iPad

Brydge 9.7: $59.99 ($40 off) For iPad 6th Gen

Brydge 10.2: $99.99 ($30 off) For iPad (8th & 7th Gen)

Brydge 10.5 SII: $59.99 ($70 off) For iPad Air (3rd Gen)

Brydge 10.5: $59.99 ($70 off) For iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Brydge 11.0 Pro: $129.99 ($30 off) For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018) and iPad Air 4

Brydge 12.9 Pro: $129.99 ($40 off) For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018)

Brydge 11 Pro+: $159.99 ($40 off) For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018) and iPad Air 4

Brydge 12.9 Pro+: $179.99 ($50 off) For iPad Pro (2020 & 2018)



Vertical docks

13-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off) For 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Dock: $149.99 ($20 off) For 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar



Multiport desktop hubs

Stone Pro: $199.99 ($50 off) For all Thunderbolt™ 3 devices



You can check out and purchase any of the items on sale now directly through Brydge.