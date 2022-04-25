Activision has announced that the fourth season of Call of Duty Mobile will arrive on April 27 when Wild Dogs goes live.

The new season officially kicks off at 5pm P.T. and will feature a whole new Battle Pass including operators, a new weapon, more blueprints, and more. As always, some of the new content will be free while gamers will need to pay to get some of the more desirable stuff.

Freebies include a new Koshka functional weapon and more.

Get the Contact Grenade at Tier 14. At Tier 21, unlock the new Koshka functional weapon, a powerful bolt-action sniper rifle that through Gunsmith can be fashioned into a fast-handling, mobile configuration; a highly stable and damaging kit; and everything in between. Other free items include a variety of camos with the seasonally themed Green Rust and Sand Tracks camo series.

Activision is also bringing a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War favorite to mobile in the form of the Satellite map. Set in the Central African Desert of Angola, Call of Duty fans will "battle high and low across the map's many vantage points and through the trenches surrounding the central satellite."