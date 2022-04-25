What you need to know
- Activision has announced the fourth season of Call of Duty Mobile kicks off on April 27.
- A new Battle Pass will be released with new content available.
- Call of Duty Mobile is a free game for iPhone and iPad.
Activision has announced that the fourth season of Call of Duty Mobile will arrive on April 27 when Wild Dogs goes live.
The new season officially kicks off at 5pm P.T. and will feature a whole new Battle Pass including operators, a new weapon, more blueprints, and more. As always, some of the new content will be free while gamers will need to pay to get some of the more desirable stuff.
Freebies include a new Koshka functional weapon and more.
Get the Contact Grenade at Tier 14. At Tier 21, unlock the new Koshka functional weapon, a powerful bolt-action sniper rifle that through Gunsmith can be fashioned into a fast-handling, mobile configuration; a highly stable and damaging kit; and everything in between. Other free items include a variety of camos with the seasonally themed Green Rust and Sand Tracks camo series.
Activision is also bringing a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War favorite to mobile in the form of the Satellite map. Set in the Central African Desert of Angola, Call of Duty fans will "battle high and low across the map's many vantage points and through the trenches surrounding the central satellite."
Activision has also confirmed that Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 enters Stage 2 beginning May 12 and will run through May 22.
Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 enters Stage 2 beginning May 12 through May 22, 2022, UTC. In this stage, players must form teams to play ranked matches together in an effort to earn points through victory. The top scoring 250 teams per region will be featured on the in-game leaderboard and will qualify for Stage 3. All teams that play 40 matches over the course of Stage 2 will earn an additional Operator regardless of their team score.
You can read more about what's going down in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 in the announcement blog post and download the game for free from the App Store now. The game does include in-app purchases, however.
