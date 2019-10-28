Best answer: You absolutely can! AppleCare is available exclusively for Visible Protect members with eligible iPhone devices. Customers will have the option to sign up at the same time they pick their iPhone of choice.

Visible Protect + AppleCare is the ultimate protection plan

Once you splurge on a new iPhone, or if you have a phone in general, there's always the potential of unforeseen harm that may come your device's way. These little handheld computers are expensive and delicate, which makes them more susceptible to cracks, drops, or, something worse like getting lost or stolen. Grabbing yourself a superb protection plan is essential. That's why biting the bullet and paying the low monthly fee may ultimately be the wise choice.

It may not be available in every state just yet, but Visible Protect is great to have because it includes standard AppleCare support along with Apple's Express Replacement. This is great for those who prefer dealing directly with Apple for the first two years, especially when it comes to something like screen damage repair. However, once AppleCare's time limit maxes out for your device, then Visible Protect steps in with double the benefits.

The perfect duo

Here's what both plans have to offer: