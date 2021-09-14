Best answer: Unfortunately, you can't use your old iPad mini case with the new iPad mini 6. The design of the new sixth-generation iPad mini doesn't match that of the previous-gen models. Instead, you'll need to buy a new case, such as Apple's brand new Smart Folio built just for the device.

New design means new cases

The iPad mini has been totally redesigned for 2021. That's great news for fans of Apple's diminutive tablet since it means the company is paying attention to the small tablet market after leaving the iPad mini untouched since 2019 (and in need of a redesign for much longer). However, it's not so great for existing iPad mini accessories.

In the iPad mini 6, we see a totally new chassis with squared-off edges akin to the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models, as well as a change in screen size — up to 8.3 inches from 7.9 inches. Though the overall footprint isn't that different, the shape change means that any cases and covers you had for your iPad mini 5 won't be good for the new model, so you'll need to buy a specific iPad mini 6 case.

Apple is your best bet for now

While we know tons of third-party cases will hit the market in the coming weeks and months, Apple is the best place to order an iPad mini 6 case from at launch since Apple is the only company that (officially) knew the product existed before today.

Apple has already unveiled a new Smart Folio for iPad mini 6 that covers the front and back of your new device and doubles up as a stand. It comes in a variety of colors to compliment the new iPad mini hues.