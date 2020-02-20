Best answer: Yes! You can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on your Nintendo Switch Lite. However, if you would like to play local multiplayer, you have to sync up your Joy-Cons or Pro Controller to play.

Explore your island with the Switch or the Switch Lite

Exciting news for Animal Crossing lovers who own a Nintendo Switch Lite! You will be able to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on either Switch console. In a recent update, Nintendo stated that the new game software will be compatible with the Switch Lite, but it will take some tweaks for local multiplayer to work.

While the rest of the game will run the same, to play "party mode" with other residents (players) on the same island, you will have to connect the appropriate amount of Joy-Cons or Pro controllers. So, no worries if you have a Nintendo Switch Lite instead of the Switch. You can still enjoy your deserted island getaway solo or with friends as long as you have the additional equipment.

There's no news regarding how online multiplayer will work. However, since the Switch Lite does have Nintendo Switch Online, chances are players will be able to enjoy playing with friends online without any issues.

Switching between Switches

Multiplayer restrictions that exist for the regular Switch also exist for the Switch Lite. While it's possible to play multiplayer on both consoles, things can get tricky if you want to play a different one. As of now, the rule in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one island per console.

This means that once you upload the game to your console, you cannot transfer your data to another. So, unfortunately, there's no transferring your game from Switch to Switch Lite. Also, keep this in mind when playing with friends; if they create a home on your Switch Lite island, they can only access it on the Switch Lite.

There still isn't a ton of information available for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in regards data transferring. We'll update this article as we learn more.

*Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020. *