Best answer: Yes, the Mac mini does meet all the minimum system requirements to run Fortnite. However, it doesn't meet the recommended requirements, so your experience may not be the best.
Apple: Mac mini ($799+)
Fortnite's basic system requirements
All games for PC and Mac usually come with a list of minimum requirements, which is meant to help you know if your machine can load, and run the game.
The minimum requirements for Fortnite on macOS are as follows:
- Operating system: macOS Sierra (10.12.6+)
- CPU: Core i3 2.4 GHz
- Memory: 4GB RAM
- GPU: Intel Iris Pro 5200
The good news is even the cheapest confriguration of the new Mac mini meets these requirements, so in theory, you should be able to run Fortnite on your Mac mini; however, in practice, it gets a little more complicated.
Recommended system requirements
While the Mac mini meets the minimum system requirements, Epic Games recommends that in order to run the game optimally, you should have a configuration that looks like this:
- Operating system: macOS Sierra (10.12.6+)
- CPU: Core i5 2.8 GHz
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 7870, or equivalent DX11 GPU
The Mac mini can meet most of these requirements if you upgrade the CPU from the base model, but it falls short in terms of graphics. The Mac mini comes with Intel UHD Graphics 630, which is lower performing than the recommending GPU, and you can't opt for an upgrade.
Your mileage may vary
Fortnite should run on a Mac mini, but with the graphics card included, it may not run as well as it could on other machines. You may run into poor performance issues, which could ruin your experience in the game. The good news is Fortnite is free, so if you have a Mac mini its worth a shot to run the game and see how it plays.
Our pick
Mac mini
Small but mighty Mac
This is a Mac mini that will appeal to the biggest section of the Mac mini market — pros who don't need it for everything, but do need it for very specific things, and find its usability and utility more than justifies its price, especially when it comes to the software it can run and the uptime it can keep.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.