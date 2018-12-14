Best answer: Yes, the Mac mini does meet all the minimum system requirements to run Fortnite. However, it doesn't meet the recommended requirements, so your experience may not be the best.

Fortnite's basic system requirements

All games for PC and Mac usually come with a list of minimum requirements, which is meant to help you know if your machine can load, and run the game.

The minimum requirements for Fortnite on macOS are as follows:

Operating system: macOS Sierra (10.12.6+)

CPU: Core i3 2.4 GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

GPU: Intel Iris Pro 5200

The good news is even the cheapest confriguration of the new Mac mini meets these requirements, so in theory, you should be able to run Fortnite on your Mac mini; however, in practice, it gets a little more complicated.

Recommended system requirements

While the Mac mini meets the minimum system requirements, Epic Games recommends that in order to run the game optimally, you should have a configuration that looks like this:

Operating system: macOS Sierra (10.12.6+)

CPU: Core i5 2.8 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 7870, or equivalent DX11 GPU

The Mac mini can meet most of these requirements if you upgrade the CPU from the base model, but it falls short in terms of graphics. The Mac mini comes with Intel UHD Graphics 630, which is lower performing than the recommending GPU, and you can't opt for an upgrade.

Your mileage may vary

Fortnite should run on a Mac mini, but with the graphics card included, it may not run as well as it could on other machines. You may run into poor performance issues, which could ruin your experience in the game. The good news is Fortnite is free, so if you have a Mac mini its worth a shot to run the game and see how it plays.