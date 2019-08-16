Best Answer: Yes, the Mophie Juice Pack Access is designed in such a way that you can still use the iPhone X's lightning port when the battery case is in place.
- Go Go Power Rangers!: Mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone X/XS ($100 at Amazon)
- Power up: Mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone XR ($100 at Best Buy)
- Power pack: Mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone XS Max ($100 at Amazon)
Charging Options
Unlike other iPhone X battery cases, the Mophie Juice Pack Access leaves the lightning port uncovered. This means you'll be able to plug a cable into both the battery case's USB-C port and the iPhone X's lightning port at the same time. As you can imagine, this opens up a few different charging options for you. Another thing to note is that if a charging cable is plugged into the Mophie Juice Pack Access or the phone and battery case are placed on a wireless charging pad, the battery gives priority charging to the iPhone. Once the iPhone battery is completely charged, Mophie's battery case will work on charging itself.
You should be aware that the Juice Pack Access is not intended to charge any of the iPhone X line to 100% when on the go. Mophie's website specifically states that the battery pack "is meant to provide a quick top off to help you get you through your day until you can reach a wireless charging pad or charging outlet." You can still expect a decent amount of juice from the battery case, but don't expect it to get you through multiple days. The Mophie Juice Pack Access works with iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR.
The Power Rangers
Mophie Juice Pack Access
Extend the battery life of your iPhone
This battery case is designed to leave the lightning port accessible when attached to your iPhone. It works with iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max, or XR to protect from damages and provide extra battery life. Since there are multiple colors, you can choose the look that matches your style.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fancy and fashion-forward, here are 12 fab rose gold Apple Watch bands
Calling all rose-gold addicts! Here are the best watch bands that’ll make your rose gold Apple Watch pop.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.
Best screen protectors for your new iPhone XR
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!