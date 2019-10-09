Best answer: Yes, the highly anticipated streaming service will be coming to Nintendo Switch eventually, but it won't be available at launch.

Disney+ won't be available on Nintendo Switch at launch

A Disney presentation from earlier this year explained that the new Disney+ streaming service would be coming to a wide range of platforms including the Nintendo Switch. However, the presentation further explained that only a few of these platforms would have access to the service at launch on Nov. 12, 2019. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch is not one of these platforms.

Platforms that will have Disney+ on Nov. 12:

Android mobile devices and Android TV

Apple devices (iPhones, iPads, Apple TV)

Chromecast

Desktop web browsers

Playstation 4

Roku devices, Roku TV

Xbox One

It's unfortunate that Disney+ won't be coming to Switch for a while, given that it will be launching right away on Xbox One and Playstation 4. However, this isn't completely unexpected. After all, it took awhile for Hulu and YouTube to make it on Nintendo Switch and Netflix still isn't available.

With that in mind, I'm just happy that it's coming to the Switch at all. It might take a little longer than we like, but Switch gamers will eventually be able to enjoy watching their favorite movies and classic TV shows along with the host of new shows Disney has created for the service at launch. At present, we don't know when this streaming service will make its way to the Switch and Switch Lite, however, we'll keep on top of this and update information as soon as we learn more.

A perfect match