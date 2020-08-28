What you need to know
- There's a new episode of "Ted Lasso" to enjoy.
- New episodes arrive every Friday.
- There's already a second season lined up, too.
It's slim pickings in terms of new episodes of shows landing on Apple TV+ this week, but none of that matters – there's a new episode of "Ted Lasso" and that's all you need to know.
Episode five of "Ted Lasso" is now available for all Apple TV+ subscribers to settle into, and it sounds like it could be a biggie.
With his wife and son visiting from America, Ted makes drastic changes to the lineup during a critical match."
Episode six will be ready to go next week, too.
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.
Fans of the show will also be pleased to know that it has already been picked up for a second season.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple blocks Facebook message mentioning 30% App Store fee
Apple has block Facebook from including a message in its App that told users Apple takes a 30% commission on sales of online events.
Epic emails Fortnite players to remind them Apple is being a big meanie
Epic has already told everyone that Fortnite Season 2 – Chapter 4 isn't coming to Apple platforms. But it's emailed them, just to make sure they know Apple is the bad guy.
Heartfelt adventure game 'The Last Campfire' lands on Apple Arcade
The game, which hails from the studio behind No Man's Sky, pits players as an ember searching for meaning in a storybook world.
These instant cameras will bring back that nostalgic photo print feeling
Instant cameras are a fun way to create and keep memories. You shoot, print, and capture images in literally seconds. Not all cameras are keepers. If you're looking to shoot and print like a pro, take a look at the best instant cameras on the market.