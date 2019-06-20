Can't play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Here's the fix!

Just downloaded Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but having trouble playing? Don't worry. Bugs happen, but so do bug fixes. There are a number of things you can try to get your game back up and running again. Here's what you can do to resolve your issues playing Wizards Unite.

Force quit the game

Perhaps the easiest thing you can do to troubleshoot Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is to force the game to close. When you open it again, it will go through its entire startup process again, hopefully without any of the issues that kept you from playing.

Open multitasking on your iPhone, either by clicking the Home button twice (iPhone 8 and earlier), or swiping up from the bottom of the screen (iPhone X and later). Swipe up on the app to quit it. Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite once again to start it up.

For repeated crashes

If force quitting the game won't work, then you might next want to try deleting the game, then re-installing it.

Delete Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Open the App Store. Search for the game. Tap the download button next to the game. Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Connection issues

If you're connected to the internet and the game opens just fine, but you still find yourself unable to play, it's likely that the game is experiencing server issues and you won't be able to play at the present time.

If this is the case, there's nothing to do but just wait it out. That being said, you might want to force quit and open the app again every so often just to see if issues are still ongoing, as sometimes that's necessary to reconnect after server issues have been fixed, at least in my experience with other online services.

Battery drain issues

If you're successfully playing, but find that Wizards Unite is draining your battery, even when you're not actively playing, there are a couple of things you can do. First, you can force quit the game whenever you exit it. That could solve battery issues.

How to limit Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite's location data usage

You can limit the game's use of your location. If you previously set the game to always track your location, you might consider limiting it to whenever you have the game open. Here's how to do that.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap Privacy. Tap Location Services. Tap Wizards Unite. Note that this is the name of the game in the Privacy section of the app, not Harry Potter: Wizards Unite or Harry Potter. Tap While Using the App to limit when the game can ask for your location. On iOS 13 later this year, you'll also have the option to require the game to ask permission every time it wants your location.

How to turn on Battery Saver

Wizard's Unite has a built-in Battery Saver feature, which keeps the app from putting too much strain on your battery. Here's how to turn it on.

Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Tap on your suitcase in the bottom-center of the screen. Tap the Settings gear in the top-left corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap the Battery Saver switch to the On position.

Questions?

If you have any questions about getting Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to work, or tips on how you got it to work after a problem, let us know in the comments.

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. Harry Potter themed power bank ($15 at Amazon) This may not be the most powerful power bank ever but it should give your iPhone enough extra juice to get you through a Fortress or two. And it has the Hogwarts symbol on! That's worth the price right there. Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.