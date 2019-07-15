What you need to know

  • The Libby app is getting support for Apple CarPlay.
  • You will be able to listen to its wide collection of library audiobooks right from your car.
  • Libby gets its audiobooks (and e-books) from 90% of the public libraries in North America.

Libby is an app that works with libraries and includes their catalog of e-books and audiobooks making it super easy to access them. And now you can listen to the audiobooks in the car as it has added support for Apple CarPlay.

The company today announced the update in a statement:

Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app available from 90 percent of public libraries in North America, is now compatible with Apple CarPlay. This feature allows iPhone users with a valid library card to quickly access and control audiobooks through their vehicle's dashboard display and listen through the sound system. The Libby app, which is also compatible with Android Auto™, was created by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide.

Libby will work just like all other CarPlay playback apps work. You can play, pause, rewind or skip forward and see the playback bar of the audiobook you are listening to.

The update is now rolling out. You can download Libby for free from the App Store to try it out.

