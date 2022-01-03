Carriers T-Mobile and Verizon have canned iPad rebate programs that were supposed to give people money back when they signed up for service. The programs have come in for criticism of late, with customers saying that it simply didn't work and that getting the money was problematic.

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have now canceled the iPad rebate programs, as first spied by MacRumors. Of course, based on previous reports, it's debatable as to whether the programs ever ran in the first place.

In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give customers up to a $200 rebate when purchasing a cellular ‌iPad‌ and activating through Verizon and T-Mobile. Unfortunately, customers have faced a subpar experience with the program, often reporting being denied for the rebate for unclear reasons.

Far from the best iPad experience, the programs saw customers refused their rebate for various reasons with some finding that the carriers simply had no idea what the offer was, despite it being advertised on Apple's website. Given the poor publicity the deal has been garnering, it isn't immediately clear whether the carriers or Apple are behind the reason for its end.