Ready for an Apple Watch band that you can feel good about? Here it is! Casetify's unique Saffiano Watch Bands are made with biodegradable, vegan faux leather out of 90% recycled materials! They are also shipped in sustainable packaging that is printed in biodegradable ink and manufactured in ISO14001-certified facilities. How's that for conscious consumerism? Besides all that feel-goodness, these watch bands are super cute to boot. With pages of signature prints to choose from as well as customization options, you can find the Apple Watch band that perfectly represents your personality. There are hundreds to choose from! Certain styles can be custom-printed with initials or short names, as well, so your Casetify Saffiano Watch Band will be truly one-of-a-kind. I chose the 'Romantic watercolor flowers pattern' because it's pretty and feminine, and it goes nicely with my pastel-printed Casetify MagSafe-compatible iPhone Case. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Casetify Saffiano Watch Band Bottom line: When you buy a Saffiano Apple Watch Band from Casetify, you're not only getting a high-quality and lovely looking band, you're also helping the planet! The Good Eco-friendly materials

Scratch and water resistant

Tons of cute prints

Customizable designs The Bad Not ideal for intense exercise $52 at Casetify

$43 at Amazon

Casetify Saffiano Watch Band: Price and availability

Casetify's Saffiano Watch Bands for Apple Watch are super popular — you can find them in many major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and even Nordstrom. If you're looking for a personalized watch band, however, it's best to buy directly from Casetify. Their website is set up to allow you to see a preview of the product you're buying with the initials or name of your choice. The custom print is available at no additional cost, so a Saffiano Watch Band will cost you about $52 whether you have it customized or not. Casetify Saffiano Watch Band: Pretty eco-friendly, pretty to look at

For me, design is crucial so my favorite thing about Casetify's Saffiano Watch Band is the amazing selection of beautiful designs. My own watercolor flowers print is pretty, organic, and colorful, the perfect complement to my spring and summer dresses. There are also tons of choices, from plain leather bands to customized prints with initials and names. You can make your Apple Watch into something truly special and unique with one of these bands. While the beautiful design choices caught my eye initially, once I began looking into the Casetify brand, I became deeply interested in its sustainability practices. I was surprised to find out that the Saffiano material that Casetify uses is actually biodegradable vegan leather that's made with recycled materials. This is a definite plus, and once I saw that even the packaging, printing ink, and manufacturing facilities are all made or operated using eco-friendly practices, I was even more happy my choice. I love supporting brands that make such extensive efforts to improve their impact on our planet. If you're trying to be a more conscious consumer, this is one brand you can feel good about buying from.

I love supporting brands that make such extensive efforts to improve their impact on our planet.

Another plus regarding the Casetify Saffiano Watch Band is the durability of the material. Since Saffiano is made from vegan leather, it's water-resistant and scratch-resistant, which isn't always true of animal leathers. Since I know that the tough Saffiano leather won't be easily damaged, I don't feel nervous to wear it while I'm running around the city with my kids. It's not going to be easily stained or scratched from everyday activities. Finally, I think it's relevant to note that this product makes an amazing gift. I plan to get custom-printed bands for both my sisters come Christmas, and I know they'll love the tasteful initials that are incorporated into the band. If you're looking to get something extra unique for a special person in your life, a customized Saffiano band from Casetify is an excellent choice. Casetify Saffiano Watch Band: Not for pumping iron

After using the Casetify Saffiano Watch Band every day for a month, I don't really have any complaints to speak of. I will say that although the watchband is sweat and water resistant, I don't like using it for intense sports and exercise. If I get sweaty, it gets all slippery and slides around on my wrist. My Nike Sport Band from Apple has a little more grip and breathability, even when wet, so I do prefer that one for exercise. So yes, the Saffiano watchband is sweat-resistant, but the pretty designs are better suited to work or casual environments — not so much for exercise. Casetify Saffiano Watch Band: Competition

There are few brands that offer a similar variety of prints and customization options for Apple Watch bands. There is one that comes close: Case Station has a wide range of cute designs and they also do custom prints on Apple Watch bands. However, I feel like the custom print on the Case Station bands aren't as well integrated into the design as the Casetify bands, but Case Station does offer room for more characters. The custom-printed bands from Case Station come in at a similar price as the Casetify at around $50. The major difference here is probably Casetify's commitment to sustainability and the fact that its Saffiano watch bands are made from recycled materials. If you were to ask me, I'd choose the brand with better sustainability practices. Casetify Saffiano Watch Band: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want to make more environmentally conscious purchases.

You like to have a lot of design styles to choose from.

You're looking for really unique gift ideas. You shouldn't buy this if... You want an Apple Watch band that's made for sports and exercise. 4.5 out of 5 If you're looking for the perfect gift for an Apple Watch owner, this is it. Customize it with the initials or name of someone special, and feel good knowing that your purchase is a better choice for your planet. Even better, gift yourself! With so many fun and interesting designs to choose from, you can find a Casetify Saffiano Watch Band that perfectly suits your individual style. Make sure you have an alternative sport band on hand for heavy exercise, but for everything else, the Saffiano watchband from Casetify is a stylish and eco-friendly choice.