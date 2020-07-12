What you need to know
- The cast, crew, and creators of 'The Morning Show' got together for a panel discussion.
- The panel was hosted by Jess Cagle, host of The Jess Cagle Show.
- The discussion focuses on the relevance of the series in today's culture.
Almost all interviews with the people behind hit television series and films have occurred remotely for the last few months, and Apple TV's latest is no exception. It is, however, one of the largest gatherings of cast and crew that has been assembled in recent days.
In a virtual interview, the cast, crew, and creators of 'The Morning Show' sat down to take audiences behind the scenes, as well as to talk about the relevance of the series in today's environment.
The cast, crew, and creators of The Morning Show sit down (virtually) for a thought-provoking conversation taking viewers behind-the-scenes and reflecting on the relevance of the series today.
The discussion is moderated by Jess Cagle, host of The Jess Cagle Show and SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor. Before his work at SiriusXM, Cagle served as Editor-In-Chief of People Magazine.
Joining Cagle for the panel is a host of cast, crew, and creators behind the series, including Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon, and Mark Duplass. Steve Carrell, another star from the show, was not in attendance.
'The Morning Show' has received seven award nominations so far with two wins. Billy Crudup won a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Jennifer Aniston won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
You can watch the full conversation between the cast and crew below.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cast and crew of 'Greyhound' take viewers behind the scenes in new clip
Tom Hanks, as well as the cast and crew of 'Greyhound', talk about the film and how nail-biting the Battle of the Atlantic really was.
C.J.'s next Fishing Tourney will be in July
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
Review: Get a taste of India with VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box
VAHDAM bypasses the middlemen to bring you Indian teas fresh from the farm. Try five exotic loose-leaf teas each month in the VAHDAM Teas Subscription Box.
These USB-C hard drives can back up or beef up your Mac's storage
USB-C is the future, and grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more! Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for your Mac!