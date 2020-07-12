Almost all interviews with the people behind hit television series and films have occurred remotely for the last few months, and Apple TV's latest is no exception. It is, however, one of the largest gatherings of cast and crew that has been assembled in recent days.

In a virtual interview, the cast, crew, and creators of 'The Morning Show' sat down to take audiences behind the scenes, as well as to talk about the relevance of the series in today's environment.

The discussion is moderated by Jess Cagle, host of The Jess Cagle Show and SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor. Before his work at SiriusXM, Cagle served as Editor-In-Chief of People Magazine.

Joining Cagle for the panel is a host of cast, crew, and creators behind the series, including Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon, and Mark Duplass. Steve Carrell, another star from the show, was not in attendance.

'The Morning Show' has received seven award nominations so far with two wins. Billy Crudup won a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Jennifer Aniston won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

You can watch the full conversation between the cast and crew below.