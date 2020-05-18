Leaving your iPhone unprotected is like asking for trouble. Luckily, Caudabe's Memorial Day 2020 sale is now live and offering 25% off the iPhone case of your choice when you enter promo code HERO25 during checkout. Whether you're rocking the latest iPhone 11, one of the older iPhone 8 devices, or anything in between, Caudabe has a variety of case designs and colors to suit your style. Plus, shipping is free worldwide on all orders totaling $35 or more. You'll just want to make sure you shop soon, as this offer is only set to last through May 25.

There are a number of great case designs to choose from at Caudabe, so whether you want a super durable case with a grippy back or if you want a thinner, transparent case that you can see through, you shouldn't have much trouble finding something to catch your eye. All of Caudabe's cases even come with a hassle-free one-year warranty and there's also a 30-day returns & exchanges policy in case the item you receive isn't as expected.

Caudabe's cases aren't too expensive either, so you have the opportunity of scoring a pretty great price on one with the discount code. Consider this forest green Sheath case for the iPhone 11. It's normally priced at $25.99, though with the code, you can pick one up today for just $19.50. If you're just buying one case and your order total doesn't rise above $35, shipping is still affordable and priced starting at just $3.99.

Caudabe's Memorial Day sale isn't the only one that's gone live already. If you're unsure of where to look for Memorial Day discounts, we've compiled a guide to the best Memorial Day deals of 2020 to help speed your research up a bit and make sure you don't miss any of the best sales happening this month.