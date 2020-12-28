Caviar Airpods Max BlackSource: Caviar

What you need to know

  • Caviar is making $108,000 AirPods Max headphones.
  • The headphones will feature a leather headband and gold earcups.

Caviar, who is well known for creating incredibly overpriced custom versions of Apple products under the benefit of exclusivity, has announced a $108,000 version of Apple's new AirPods Max over ear headphones.

The earcups of the headphones are made from pure 750 gold, replacing the current aluminum that Apple makes the earcups out of. Caviar is also replacing the mesh headband with "rare crocodile leather." The company says that those looking for "sophisticated design, laconicism and innovation" are its target audience.

Below is the description for the Black model:

We are introducing the luxurious new Airpods Max Golden Black, a completely new perspective on headphones from Caviar jewelers.

They are made of rare black crocodile leather and pure 750 gold. Caviar Airpods Max Golden Black combine the highest sound quality and perfect harmony of classic luxury and style.

If you appreciate sophisticated design, laconicism and innovation, this model was created for you.

Will be released in a single piece worldwide.

Caviar Airpods Max WhiteSource: Caviar

The Caviar AirPods Max headphones will come in both a White or Black headband, but the earcups will remain in gold for both versions. The gold is obviously the main selling point and the reason for its astronomical price.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Caviar has made a name for itself by releasing high price custom versions of Apple products. Most recently, the company released an iPhone 12 Pro that claimed to include a part from an original Apple I computer for almost $10,000.

While no one in their right mind should buy these, those with a $100,000 to blow can crown themselves as the ultimate AirPods Max fan.