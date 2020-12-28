Caviar, who is well known for creating incredibly overpriced custom versions of Apple products under the benefit of exclusivity, has announced a $108,000 version of Apple's new AirPods Max over ear headphones.

The earcups of the headphones are made from pure 750 gold, replacing the current aluminum that Apple makes the earcups out of. Caviar is also replacing the mesh headband with "rare crocodile leather." The company says that those looking for "sophisticated design, laconicism and innovation" are its target audience.

Below is the description for the Black model: