Third-generation Apple TV users who watch content via CBS All Access are going to have to find a new way to enjoy their shows soon. As of March 4, CBS All Access will become Paramount+. And that means you'll need an Apple TV 4K to watch.

CBS began warning people today, as noted by MacRumors, with a message popping up to deliver the bad news.

We wanted to let you know that starting March 4, 2021, CBS All Access will no longer be available on this device. On March 4, CBS All Access will become Paramount+. You can watch Paramount+ on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream Paramount+ from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later) or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV. For more information, please visit help.cbs.com.

This news follows the blow that YouTube will also require an Apple TV 4K soon, leaving AirPlay as the only way to enjoy your favorite YouTubers if you're using a third-generation device.