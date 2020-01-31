Apple is reportedly nearing a deal for a new musical comedy from the writers of Despicable Me, starring Cecily Strong.

According to Variety:

Apple is nearing a series order for a comedy starring "Saturday Night Live" cast member Cecily Strong. The series follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they're in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love." Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio of the "Despicable Me" franchise created the series, with Paul also set to serve as showrunner and Daurio as consulting producer. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will executive producer for Broadway Video. Universal Television will produce, with Strong also serving as producer in addition to starring.

As the report notes, Strong has been with SNL since 2012, and has also appeared in The Awesomes and Ghostbusters.

Recently it also emerged that Apple is set to air a comedy-drama featuring Rose Byrne, that's set in 1980s California.

After a bit of a lull in content, Apple has announced a couple of new shows pegged for its streaming platform. It has also recently released acclaimed series Little America, an eight-part series charting the story of immigrants in America.

Remember, if you bought an Apple device between September 10 and November 1, today is your last day to reimburse your year's free subscription to Apple TV+.