Celebrate October 19th's return of the NBA with NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition's Apple Arcade debut

Watch NBA, then play it on your phone.
Oliver Haslam

Nba2k22 Apple Arcade ArtworkSource: 2K Games

What you need to know

  • Apple Arcade will see the arrival of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition on October 19.
  • The rare mid-week launch coincides with the return of the NBA.
  • Gamers can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Basketball fans have a lot to look forward to on October 19. Not only will the wonderful game of basketball return on that Tuesday night, but it's also the same date that Apple Arcade will see the arrival of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, too.

The game, which will be offered in the App Store across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will allow gamers to "live their NBA dreams" as they not only play the game on the court, but play it in the office, too.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today's top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more - in an authentic NBA 2K experience.

Gamers can choose their favorite team and then become GM and Head Coach, allowing them to sign free agents and scout players that they hope will take their game to the next level.

Keen to take the hot new NBA game for a spin? It's available for preregistration right now over in the App Store. The game will be free for all Appel Arcade subscribers and will not have any in-app purchases or ads to get in the way of the fun.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

