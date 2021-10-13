Basketball fans have a lot to look forward to on October 19. Not only will the wonderful game of basketball return on that Tuesday night, but it's also the same date that Apple Arcade will see the arrival of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, too.

The game, which will be offered in the App Store across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will allow gamers to "live their NBA dreams" as they not only play the game on the court, but play it in the office, too.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today's top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more - in an authentic NBA 2K experience.

It's about to go down. Big changes are coming to the court—get ready to shake things up with The Association mode, where you're in charge of building your favorite @NBA2K team.



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/dwESJPfr7b pic.twitter.com/nKUVq0khVT — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 14, 2021

Gamers can choose their favorite team and then become GM and Head Coach, allowing them to sign free agents and scout players that they hope will take their game to the next level.

Keen to take the hot new NBA game for a spin? It's available for preregistration right now over in the App Store. The game will be free for all Appel Arcade subscribers and will not have any in-app purchases or ads to get in the way of the fun.

