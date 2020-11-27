What you need to know
- Fast-paced arcade racer Warp Drive is now available to Apple Arcade subscribers.
Apple Arcade has a new arcade racer to offer after Supergonk's Warp Drive went live in the App Store today. The game sees players racing around multiple different tracks with varied layouts, all in the name of being the victor.
Oh, and they can warp from one place on the track to another, too.
Warp Drive introduces a completely new, never-before-seen mechanic to the core of the racing experience: teleporting around the track (called "warping") to reach different areas! This new warp mechanic is fundamental to the way the game operates, allowing players to easily jump enormous gaps, drive on the ceiling, and overtake their opponents in unexpected ways! The best players will use creativity as they drive to plan the perfect route, optimising their shortcut selection and chaining together pickups to be the fastest!
If that sounds awesome to you, you're not alone! I'll be taking this for a spin later – it's available free to all Apple Arcade and Apple One subscribers via the App Store now. You can plan on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Game on!
