The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 2020, there's likely to be a lot of Apple-related products and announcements revealed. Below you'll find all the best stuff so far. And as more exciting announcements are made, we'll update this post. Happy CES Week! Related: Biggest Android news from CES 2020

Related: Biggest Windows news from CES 2020 Apple's going to be there

Source: Pexels

Apple is making an official return to CES for the first time in decades. First reported by Bloomberg, the company isn't attending to pitch a new product but to instead talk about consumer privacy. Jane Horvath, Apple's Senior Director of Privacy, will be speaking at a "Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?" event at the conference on Tuesday, January 7, according to the CES schedule. Nanoleaf reveals even smarter lights

Source: Nanoleaf

One of the most popular smart lighting companies has announced its latest product. Nanoleaf's Learning Series is designed to minimize the use of apps, voice assistants, and routines. These new lights and fixtures are designed to learn from your behavior and preferences without the need for intervention. A new hexagonal shape launches this summer and allows for custom layouts, colors, and lighting shapes. Latest Brydge keyboard announced

Source: iMore

There's a new keyboard from one of our favorite accessory makers. The Brydge Pro+ comes with a trackpad and is launching soon on an iPad near you. Lory Gil was lucky enough to score a pre-release version and offers her review here. Netatmo announces new smart door locks and keys

Source: Netatmo

Smart home accessory maker Netatmo has announced a new Smart Door Lock that comes with Smart Keys. The product works like a conventional key in many respects, but it's also lock-agnostic, which makes it perfect for nearly everyone! Better still, it uses NFC and isn't connected to the internet. ADT announces three new HomeKit security cameras

Source: ADT

ADT unveiled three new HomeKit security cameras that will be available later this month, and all of them will be able to operate without a subscription to the company's security services. The first one is an indoor camera capable of recording in 1080p HD video and has two-way audio. The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera is like the indoor camera, but has IP65 weather resistance. And then there is the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera that has an extra wide 180-degree lens. All three cameras also have built-in Amazon Alexa support, with Google Assistant and Siri HomeKit coming later. Apple TV app will hit LG's webOS televisions later this year

Source: LG

If you have an LG webOS television, good news! The company has announced that Apple's Apple TV app is coming to webOS television sets later this year. What this means is that LG owners can subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ shows right on their LG TVs without a hitch. Finally, you can catch up with The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind on the big screen. LG's older 2018 and 2019 televisions will also be getting the Apple TV app, so it's not just brand new televisions. Sengled unveils new HomeKit compatible smart hub and lighting

Source: Sengled

Sengled introduced its first HomeKit compatible smart hub. To go along with this smart hub, the company has also come out with a new filament smart bulb, plug, and candle bulbs. There are also more lighting effects and improvements to the voice assistant experience in the Sengled app. The smart hub will be $30 and the accessories start at $20, but a release date has yet to be announced. AURA strap for Apple Watch

Source: AURA

The AURA strap for Apple Watch tracks things like your weight, hydration, and more, directly from your wrist. First announced at CES 2019, AURA has largely been MIA since then. Hopefully, it launches this April, as now promised. New Speck cases

Source: Speck

Nearly always first out of the gate with new iPhone cases each fall, Speck is out at CES 2020 with more cases for your handset. Presidio2 cases feature Armor Cloud technology. The cases arrive this spring and offer 13-foot drop protection and antimicrobial protection through Microban, Speck's exclusive antimicrobial technology. Sennheiser announces new headphones

Source: Sennheiser

Audio device maker Sennheiser has announced two new sets of wireless headphones designed for everyday use. The new CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones both offer 10-hour battery life and can be charged via USB-C. They both also support AptX and AptX Low latency on compatible devices. The CX 150BT earphones are available in black for $79 whole a white version will be coming in February. The CX 350BT earphones will sell for $99 in both black and white from next month. Eve announces new HomeKit Secure Video camera

Source: Eve

Eve has announced a new indoor security camera that is made exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video. This camera can record in 1080p HD with night vision recording and has a 150-degree field of view. It is capable of several different recording modes, can detect motion and alert you when this happens, and there is even an integrated microphone and speaker so you can talk to people inside the home. It will be available in April 2020 and retail for $150. PopSockets releases new PopPower Wireless Charger

Source: PopSockets

PopSockets is the company known for those circular expandable phone grips that you slap on the back of your phone or phone case. But charging wirelessly with them was impossible unless you took them off somehow each time. No more! The company has released the new PopPower Wireless Charger, which has a recessed gap in the middle to allow your PopSockets Grip to remain on your phone or case and still charge wirelessly. It supports Apple and Samsung fast charging and provides 15W of power output. it comes in three designs so far and is available for purchase from PopSockets for $60. Intel confirms Thunderbolt 4 will be part of Tiger Lake spec Intel has confirmed at CES that Thunderbolt 4 will be on the way, so we should expect it to start showing up in Apple hardware at some point. With Thunderbolt 4, it will also be using the upcoming Tiger Lake spec processors that will support it, so it's going to be fast. According to Intel, Tiger Lake and Thunderbolt 4 will be 4x faster than USB 3.0, which is already around 20 Mbps. Tiger Lake spec processors will begin to show up later this year, but we don't know when Apple devices will start implementing it. But it's a good sign. SCOSCHE announces new phone mounts

Source: SCOSCHE

SCOSCHE Industries has announced a new range of telescoping phone mounts for home, office, and vehicle use. The Extendo Wireless Charging Mount lineup attaches to your windshield or dashboard and easily extends and angles to suit your tastes. They range in price from $30 to $70 and arrive later this year. New desktop charger from Satechi

Source: Satechi

Satechi has announced its brand new 108W Pro USB-C Desktop Charger. It can be used to power up to four devices at once and features both UBC-C and A connections. Best of all: It's already available to order! Linedock shows off the 15/16-inch USB-C hub and SSD

Source: 9to5Mac

Linedock released their first product last year with the 13-inch Linedock USB-C hub and SSD, and left those with the 15-inch MacBook Pro in the dust. But not this year! At CES, the company has shown off the new version of the Linedock USB-C hub with built-in SSD for both 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. This new version has 10 ports: three USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, 2 UHS-II slots, and three USB-A ports. It also comes with a 2TB SSD built-in, but you can even expand the SSD yourself if you so choose. We don't know the price yet, but if the previous version was any indicator, these things won't come cheap. It will be arriving sometime later this year. Votion reveals 11 new HomeKit-supported products

Source: Votion

Votion has introduced 11 Apple HomeKit accessories. These include tradition smart home staples such as light switches and plugs, and unique offers such as a soil sensor and smart water valve. Votion has not yet disclosed timing for potential releases, pricing, or which markets its products will be available in, so we may be waiting a while for some of the more unique accessories to make their way to our homes. A new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock makes its debut

Source: August

Forty-five percent (45 percent) smaller in volume and 20 percent slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, the new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is being offered in matte black and silver finishes. The new model has built-in Wi-Fi, so there's no longer a need to pair it with another device like the previous version. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock arrives soon at an undisclosed price. Pioneer releasing three new CarPlay receivers

Source: Pioneer

Pioneer unveiled three new CarPlay receivers. All three of them will work wirelessly, so no docking or physical connection required. However, the one you really want is the DMH-WT8600NEX, because it has a floating 10.1-inch touch screen display. It's also designed to fit a single DIN slot, so even if your car is older with not much room, this CarPlay receiver will work with it. The DMH-WT8600NEX's screen can also be adjusted, causing a unique "floating" effect that is magical to look at. The DMH-WT8600NEX will cost $1200, but there is a 9-inch version too for slightly less at $1000. The company also revealed a new 6.8-inch CarPlay receiver that will be $600, and another 9-inch one for $900. Waciao debuts with a ton of new HomeKit products

Source: Waciao

Waciao (pronounced "watch out") is a newcomer to the market, but they're releasing an entire slew of HomeKit accessories to equip your home with at an affordable price. The company has a product lineup full of the essentials: Solo and Dual Outlets, Smart Gateway hub, smart light bulbs, light and scene switches, smart motion sensors, air quality monitor, water leak sensor, temperature sensor, and safety sensors for carbon monoxide and smoke detection. And don't forget about security either! Waciao is also going to have a door sensor, smart video doorbell, and a wireless indoor camera. And there will even be a Smart Roller Window Blind that works with existing beaded chain style blinds and window shades. You can find more information about each product here. The company has not said when these new products are going to be released, but there is some pricing information available on the website. SCOSCHE launches the BaseLynx modular charging system in Apple Stores