The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 2020, there's likely to be a lot of Apple-related products and announcements revealed. Below you'll find all the best stuff so far. And as more exciting announcments are made, we'll update this post. Happy CES Week! Related: Biggest Android news from CES 2020

Related: Biggest Windows news from CES 2020 Apple's going to be there

Source: Pexels

Apple is making an official return to CES for the first time in decades. First reported by Bloomberg, the company isn't attending to pitch a new product but to instead talk about consumer privacy. Jane Horvath, Apple's Senior Director of Privacy, will be speaking at a "Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?" event at the conference on Tuesday, January 7, according to the CES schedule. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before Nanoleaf reveals even smarter lights

Source: Nanoleaf

One of the most popular smart lighting companies has announced its latest product. Nanoleaf's Learning Series is designed to minimize the use of apps, voice assistants, and routines. These new lights and fixtures are designed to learn from your behavior and preferences without the need for intervention. A new hexagonal shape launches this summer and allows for custom layouts, colors, and lighting shapes. Latest Brydge keyboard announced

Source: iMore

There's a new keyboard from one of our favorite accessory makers. The Brydge Pro+ comes with a trackpad and is launching soon on an iPad near you. Lory Gil was lucky enough to score a pre-release version and offers her review here. Netatmo announces new smart door locks and keys