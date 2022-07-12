The more stuff that we have to charge the more plug sockets we need, right? Not necessarily, especially if you take advantage of this Prime Day deal that will get you the Anker multi-port USB-C charger for just $42.69.

By taking up just a single plug socket and giving you a handful of ports, this little thing — it's just 0.7 inches thin — can be the hub for all of your charging needs. In fact, it can power four things at the same time including fast-charging your iPhone 13 via a Lightning to USB-C cable. Got another device that needs 30W? No problem!

All in, the Anker multi-port charger has two USB-C and two USB-A ports which is where the four-device limit comes from. And while multiple devices can be charged together, plugging a single USB-C device in will see it draw 45W of power — enough for a new MacBook Air, for example.

All of that comes in a small body that won't take up a ton of space on your desk. You'll get a 5ft detachable cable in the box, while an 18-month warranty is also part of the bargain, too.

The best sound you've ever heard for less

Anker multi-port USB-C charger | Was $66, now $42.69 at Amazon We all need to charge more devices than ever before and this Anker multi-port charger has the answer. It's now yours for just $42.69 which is an impressive 35% discount on the original $66 asking price. If you've multiple low-power devices or a single high-power one that needs to be charged, this could be the answer to your prayers. It's a nice-looking bit of kit by charger standards, too $42.69 at Amazon

Still on the lookout for more things to plug in? Check out the best Prime Day Apple deals and you're sure to find a bargain or five.