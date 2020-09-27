On August 11, 2020, Chargeasap launched a Kickstarter page for their line of GaN chargers, which includes the Omega 4-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger. This device is boasted as being the world's smallest 200W GaN charger to date. If you haven't heard about GaN chargers yet, don't worry. They're relatively new tech that haven't become mainsteam just yet. You see, traditional chargers are made out of sillicon, but GaN chargers are made using gallium nitride, which don't require as many components and allows them to be smaller. So why haven't they become the standard? That's mostly because it takes money for manufacturers to switch over to new processing proceedures. But it's possible these will become the chargers of the future. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo We got our hands on a Omega 4-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger to see just how well it actually works. It is indeed incredibly compact considering that it holds four different ports and it definitely has some magnificent charging capabilities making this one of the best GaN chargers out there.

Chargeasap Omega 4-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger What I like

I have to admit, the Chargeasap Omega GaN Charger is rather impressive. Fast charging Charge multiple devices at once During testing, I charged my phone, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and portable battery at the same time. The devices using the USB 3.0 ports reached 100% within their regular charging period, and then the two devices connected to the USB-C ports filled up a little faster than usual. From this experience, I'd say this is the perfect accessory for anyone whether they want it for trips, or so they can charge all of their important devices at home from one location. Compact size Easy to transport It has four ports and is still only about as long as a credit card. This really is a rather small charger, especially given that it features two 3.0 USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. Chargeasap states that it's about the size of a credit card. Now, I'm no idiot. So instead of taking a picture of this device next to my personal card, I've included an image of the Omega GaN USB-C Charger alongside a hotel room key instead. It only weighs about 9.3-ounces, but it's still a chunky boy. That being said, I can easily place it in a purse or bag, but there's no way I'd be able to get it to fit into my women's pants pockets. Though, if you're a guy, you'll mostly likely be able to slip this into your jeans, no problem. Universal adapters Use it just about anywhere

The Omega GaN Charger comes with four different adapters allowing you to use it in a number of different countries. Simply slide them on or click them off when you need to swap them out. I was especially impressed by the US standard prongs as they can rotate into three positions: Tucked safely into the casing, pointing directly out of the casing, or sticking out at a 90-degree angle from the casing. This makes it so I can more easily place the device in a travel bag and I don't have to worry about the connection points getting damaged in transit. Chargeasap Omega 4-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger What I don't like

Really, the only gripes I have for this device are cosmetic and have nothing to do with how well the device functions. If you don't care about these things then continue on to the next section. Aesthetic observations Finger smudges and an upside down logo The black casing shows off fingerprints pretty badly. I had to rub the device against some cloth rather vigorously to take a clean shot of it. Now, this is a very minor complaint. Afterall, you probably won't be staring intently at it all of the time, but will rather have it plugged in to some specific outlet or stashed away in your travel case. Still, it's just something to be aware of. Another minor, minor thing is that when plugged in to an outlet, the Chargeasap logos on either sides of the casing are upside down. Once more, this has nothing to do with the functionality of the charger, but might upset some more visually aware persons. Now of course, this might not be the end product so these aesthetic observations might just be a moot point. Chargeasap Omega 4-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger Competition

If you don't feel like waiting, you can easily get your hands on some of the best GaN Chargers already on the market. If you'd rather get a more simple GaN charger, the RavPower GaN 61W Wall Charger is a great choice to consider. It's got a sleek design and only has one USB-C port, which supports PD fast charging. Use it to replenish the juice of your devices in a hurry. The Aukey Omnia Duo offers a bit of a middle ground as it's a 65W PD charger that features both a USB-C port and a 3.0 USB-A port. For those of you who really like the idea of an adapter that offers two USB ports and two USB-C ports, the Freedy 90W USB-C Travel Charger is the one for you. Instead of coming in a blocky design it's got more of a flat rectangular build, like a portable external hard drive. It supports PD fast charging and will work with a range of devices. Chargeasap Omega 4-in-1 GaN USB-C Charger Should you back it?

I've been really impressed by the Chargeasap Omega 4-in-1 GaN Charger. It recharges my devices at a fast rate and is rather small when you take into account how many ports it contains. Additionally, I love that the Omega GaN Charger comes with universal adapters so you can easily use it on international trips. Plus, since the US standard prongs can be placed in three different positions, there are multiple ways to get it to fit into an outlet. 4.5 out of 5 Considering the fact that it has already received over $1 million in pledges on Kickstarter, it wouldn't be a bad idea to jump on the pledge train before the campaign closes on Friday October 10, 2020.