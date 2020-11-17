What you need to know
- ChargePoint now supports Apple CarPlay.
- The app will show you your nearest EV charger hands-free.
EV charging network company ChargePoint has updated its iPhone app to include new support for CarPlay, making it easier than ever to find your nearest charger.
As reported by The Verge, the newly updated app is available today and includes chargers in the USA, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.
The update means that users will be able to find the nearest EV charger without having to touch their iPhone, making it easier and safer than it was previously. The app will then plot a route to the charger as well as tell users how quickly it will be able to power their car back up.
ChargePoint says available EV chargers can be displayed on a map where drivers can find recently used stations, favorites, or filter their options based on cost, availability, and plug type. They'll also be able to see a charger's status, and navigate to its location using the app. Once there, drivers can start a charging session, or join a waitlist if no chargers are currently available. They can do this all from the car's interface, without having to flip between different apps and services.
Anyone wanting to get in on the act will need the updated ChargePoint app from the App Store as well as a device running iOS 14 or later
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
World of Warcraft already supports Apple silicon and M1 Macs
World of Warcraft is already optimized to work on Apple's latest M1-powered Macs on day one.
Epic Games extends legal battle with Apple down under
Fortnite-maker Epic Games has announced it is extending its antitrust battle with Apple to Australia with a newly-filed legal claim.
Apple celebrates 40 years of Cork campus and its community
Apple has today published a feature celebrating 40 years of community at its Cork campus in Ireland.
If you loved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe you might want to pick up these games
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most fun social games on Nintendo Switch, but if you've played it for a while you might be looking for something new. From other racing games to games featuring the same characters, these are some of the best options to pick up.