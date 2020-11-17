As reported by The Verge , the newly updated app is available today and includes chargers in the USA, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

EV charging network company ChargePoint has updated its iPhone app to include new support for CarPlay , making it easier than ever to find your nearest charger.

The update means that users will be able to find the nearest EV charger without having to touch their iPhone, making it easier and safer than it was previously. The app will then plot a route to the charger as well as tell users how quickly it will be able to power their car back up.

ChargePoint says available EV chargers can be displayed on a map where drivers can find recently used stations, favorites, or filter their options based on cost, availability, and plug type. They'll also be able to see a charger's status, and navigate to its location using the app. Once there, drivers can start a charging session, or join a waitlist if no chargers are currently available. They can do this all from the car's interface, without having to flip between different apps and services.

Anyone wanting to get in on the act will need the updated ChargePoint app from the App Store as well as a device running iOS 14 or later