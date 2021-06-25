Who Are You, Charlie Brown? has made its worldwide premiere on Apple TV+.

The new documentary special showcases the life and work of Charles M. Schulz, the creator of the Peanuts comic strip. It also features interviews with Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, and more.

Honoring the "everyman" creator, Charles "Sparky" Schulz, "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons. Featuring interviews with Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz, along with Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston, Robb Armstrong and more, the documentary interweaves a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a quest to discover himself. "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" is produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain. The documentary is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes of Imagine, Josh Scherba, Anne Loi and Stephanie Betts of WildBrain, Craig Schulz and Paige Braddock of Peanuts, and Michael Bonfiglio, who also writes and directs. Imagine Documentaries' Meredith Kaulfers serves as co-executive producer and Marcella Steingart serves as producer and writer. Original music is composed by Jeff Morrow, composer of the new series "The Snoopy Show," "Snoopy in Space" and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10."

If you haven't seen it yet, check out the trailer for the new documentary special below: