Charli XCX is out today with her third studio album, Charli, and you can listen to it now on Apple Music. The LP is a follow up to Sucker, which came out all the way back in 2014.

Charli XCX enjoyed success from a young age, signing a record contract back in 2010 when she was just 18 years old. She then rose to fame with her 2013 debut True Romance, followed by an appearance on the single "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea.

Since then, Charli XCX has defined her sound of pulsating electro pop. Her music typifies the current dance pop scene that's so popular in today's landscape.

Fittingly, Charli features some of today's most popular artists in the same space, including Troye Sivan, Clairo, and Sky Ferreira. The newest album features 15 songs in total, giving fans plenty of content to enjoy.

Charli has already received widespread critical acclaim. You can listen to the new album on Apple Music.