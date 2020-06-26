If you're after a cheap iPhone deal in order to pick up a backup device or a first phone for a kid, today is your lucky day with this one-day sale at Woot offering refurbished iPhone 6s models for just $114.99. There are plenty of color options available including space gray, silver, gold, and rose gold, all with 64GB of storage space, though some of the options will likely sell out as the day progresses. Note that these phones are either fully unlocked, so they will work with all major U.S. GSM and CDMA carriers, or GSM-only.

These refurbished options from Woot aren't for everyone, but the prices are some of the best we've seen. If your teen is asking for a phone, but you don't want to drop a ton of money, or you'd like to have a secondary device around, you'll want to peruse this sale. These phones are listed as scratch-and-dent, so there'll be physical signs of use like scratches, dings, or dents. However, the device itself will work perfectly. Your purchase includes a 90-day warranty in case anything goes awry, and you can put some of your savings toward a third-party warranty for added peace of mind.

While the iPhone 6s isn't the latest and greatest, it's still a good phone. There's a 4.7-inch Retina display, an A9 chip, Touch ID, and 3D Touch as well as a 12MP camera. This model has a headphone jack, too, which is another reason why it'd be great for a teen. With 64GB of storage, there's plenty of room for music, photos, and more. The iPhone 6s series can run iOS 13 that rolled out last fall and will even be compatible with the just-announced iOS 14 coming later this year. For more on the iPhone 6s, head here.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. Some specific models have already sold out, so don't let that happen to the handset you want.

Woot charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can snag free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amzon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.