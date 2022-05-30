Diablo Immortal, the hotly anticipated mobile entry into the world of Diablo, will debut on June 2nd and Blizzard has shared new details explaining exactly when you can expect to be able to play the game depending on which corner of the planet you live on.

While the Diablo Immortal game will begin to pop up on the App Store on or around June 1, Blizzard says that it won't be fully launched until a day later. It's also shared a new map that shows exactly what time you should expect to be able to get your hands on, and then play, one of the mobile gaming world's biggest titles of the year.