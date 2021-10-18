All-new, redesigned AirPods. Featuring spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, to hear sound all around. They tune music to your ears with Adaptive EQ. They have longer battery life. And they're sweat and water resistant. It's magic, remastered.

To celebrate the announcement of the new AirPods, Apple has debuted a new video that dives into everything that is new with its latest wireless earbuds. You can check out the new video below:

At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its new and redesigned 3rd generation AirPods . The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.

In addition to announcing the new 3rd generation AirPods, Apple also unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptops feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and so much more.

Apple also updated its HomePod mini with three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow. The new colors will be available in November and cost $99, the same price as the current Space Gray and Silver colors.

The company also revealed a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play. It has made added as a third option alongside the existing Apple Music plans.