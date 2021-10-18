What you need to know
- Apple has released a new video for its new AirPods.
- "All-new AirPods with Spatial Audio" dives into the features and design of its new earbuds.
- The new AirPods are available to preorder now and will release next week.
At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its new and redesigned 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.
To celebrate the announcement of the new AirPods, Apple has debuted a new video that dives into everything that is new with its latest wireless earbuds. You can check out the new video below:
All-new, redesigned AirPods. Featuring spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, to hear sound all around. They tune music to your ears with Adaptive EQ. They have longer battery life. And they're sweat and water resistant. It's magic, remastered.
In addition to announcing the new 3rd generation AirPods, Apple also unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptops feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and so much more.
Apple also updated its HomePod mini with three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow. The new colors will be available in November and cost $99, the same price as the current Space Gray and Silver colors.
The company also revealed a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play. It has made added as a third option alongside the existing Apple Music plans.
A blend of AirPods and AirPods Pro
AirPods 3
New design and better battery life
The AirPods 3 have better battery life, better features, and likely sound better than their predecessor. They don't feature ANC, but the improved design that emulates the AirPods Pro look is a welcome refresh to the AirPods.
