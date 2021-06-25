The store, part of a 1927 theater in Los Angeles, is a gorgeous renovated affair that will be used not only to sell iPhones, but as "a place for gathering, learning, and exploring Apple's latest product lineup."

Apple opened its latest flagship store yesterday with Apple CEO, Tim Cook, and senior vice president of Retail + People, Deirdre O'Brien flinging the doors open on Apple Tower Theatre for the first time.

Alongside a Newsroom post full of photos showing the store off to the fullest, YouTuber iJustine also shared a video of the opening day – complete with a not inconsiderably line of people waiting to get their first glimpse of the new store.

Apple Tower Theatre opened this morning, returning the historic 1927 theater to the downtown Los Angeles community. One of Apple's most significant restoration projects to date, Apple Tower Theatre debuts as a fully renovated place for gathering, learning, and exploring Apple's latest product lineup. Apple also launched Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global initiative that provides hands-on experiences and mentorship to young creatives, kicking off with the opening of the new store in Los Angeles.

You have to imagine a ton of those in line will be back in September, waiting for iPhone 13.

Apple's retail store number continues to grow with some of the most stunning retail estate being turned into even more stunning retail outlets. Each store is uniquely Apple in a way that other retailers don't seem to be capable of mimicking.

But as great as a visit to the Apple Store can be, you won't find any deals there. That's why our collection of the best iPhone deals is where you need to be if you're looking for an iPhone bargain.