What you need to know
- "Long Way Up" stars Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.
- The pair are executive producers of the show as well.
- It follows the pair as they cover 13,000 miles on a pair of electric bikes.
The first official trailer for new Apple TV+ show "Long Way Up" is available to watch right now. Shared to the Apple TV YouTube Channel, the trailer runs for more than two minutes and gives us a great first look at what to expect from the show.
The show will debut on Apple TV+ on September 18, 2020 with new episodes arriving weekly.
Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, "Long Way Up" reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world.
Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.
This trailer comes after Apple TV+ shared more details about the show last month.
"Long Way Up" is a new original series that follows Ewan and Charley's previous adventures in "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down." The series will join an expanding offering of acclaimed unscripted series and films including the recently announced Fireball," an original feature documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer; the soon-to-premiere 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary, "Boys State"; and the acclaimed, five-time Emmy nominated - including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special - "Beastie Boys Story."
This kind of thing isn't my usual jam but who can say now to Ewan McGregor, right?
